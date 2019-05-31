Retail pot shops delayed to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There won’t be any recreational marijuana licenses granted to Springfield by mid-June, as originally planned.

Springfield has pushed back its deadline for opening recreational marijuana shops in the city, because there are just too many applications to consider.

The city originally said they would choose four applicants by mid-June, but now say they’ll make the announcement by July 9th.

In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said “we want to make sure we get this thing right, and proceed accordingly.”

There are 27 applicants in total vying for the four spots.

The mayor’s office said they decided to push back the timetable, following the recommendation of the City’s Internal Retail Marijuana Review Committee.

The Committee will also be reviewing pot shop evaluations on both June 20 and 24th.

