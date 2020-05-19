Retail stores to begin offering curbside pickup on Monday

Breaking News
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Retail stores can start offering curbside pick up next week in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Of course, big boxed stores have already been open and offering curbside pick up but this will help small businesses that haven’t been able to earn income at all.

Cooper’s Gift Shop in Agawam was hoping they’d be able to fully open in Phase 1. They’ve really been missing the business from customers who browse their store.

“It’s a 4000 square foot store. We have plenty of room for customers so very, very disappointed and hoping it’ll be reviewed. There are an awful lot of small business owners up in arms about it. Everyday counts,” said owner Kate Gourde.

Retail stores like Cooper’s won’t be able to fully open until Phase 2, which is at least 3 weeks away. They’ll have to follow strict guidelines including wearing masks and limiting the number of customers in the store.

