CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s day three of our 22news Toys for Tots campaign, and for some people, it’s a tradition to make a donation to our annual drive.

Retired Air Force Officer Lloyd Smith of Chicopee has been making donations for more than two decades. He donates hand-crafted gifts such as a rocking horse which any child in need would be proud to own.

“It’s all made of construction pine. And it’s all solid screws into it. It takes about 25 hours I guess,” said Smith.

You still have plenty of time to make a donation to this year’s Toys for Tots.