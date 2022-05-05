SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recently retired assistant superintendent for Springfield Public Schools Lydia Martinez-Alvarez will serve as the featured speaker at Springfield Technical Community College’s 2022 commencement on June 2 at the Mass Mutual Center.

According to the news release sent to 22News by STCC, the ceremony, which was held virtually over the past two years due to the pandemic, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. The event will take place at the MassMutual Center, on June 2, at 6:30 p.m.

“I am honored to be selected as a speaker for STCC’s commencement,” Martinez-Alvarez said. “Many of the students I have taught in Springfield public schools have gone on to STCC, where they were able to get a high-quality education at an affordable price. STCC is a wonderful environment that supports students and prepares them to enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university or college to continue their education. Everything I do is about education, which is a big reason why I’m excited to speak to STCC’s Class of 2022.”

Martinez-Alvarez was recognized as a 2019 “Woman of Impact” by BusinessWest for her professional accomplishments and contributions to the greater Springfield community. The award was established to honor women in Western Massachusetts whose contributions have positively influenced the community.