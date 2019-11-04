Retired Chicopee police dog passes away

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Recently retired Chicopee Police dog, Pako passed away on Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, K9 Pako spent his last days with his partner Joe rolling around in the grass like a puppy, playing with his tug toy, and enjoying his family.

Chicopee Police Officer Joe Brunelle and Pako retired together on October 23.

“He will be missed and our condolences are with Joe and his family. Thank you Pako for your service.” -Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

Thank you for your service Pako, you will be missed!