CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Mike Wilk is back on the force.

The Chicopee Mayor’s Office confirmed this to 22News Tuesday night. Wilk retired after being demoted over offensive social media posts. Wilk said the demotion did not play a role in his decision.

According to the mayor’s office, Wilk’s new position as a special officer will have nothing to do with his former public information officer position.