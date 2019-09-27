Retired chief Supreme Court justice visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A homecoming was held Friday as retired Massachusetts Chief Supreme Court Justice Roderick Ireland returned to Springfield, the city of his birth.

Judge Ireland was greeted at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center by his childhood friend, former state representative Jordan and by Mayor Domenic Sarno.

They toured the complex named in Jordan’s honor. The retired supreme court chief justice told 22News how much pride he takes in his Springfield roots.

“Well, I’m a Springfield guy through and through. This is where I grew up, where my parents lived, my grandparents lived, where I went to school and where I learned about life,” said Ireland.

Judge Ireland now makes his home in the Boston suburb of Milton.

He accepted an invitation to be the diversity day speaker at the former hall of justice which now bears his name as the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.