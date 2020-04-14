Retired East Longmeadow fire captain passes away at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired East Longmeadow fire captain who was a resident at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has passed away, according to the department Monday night.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department announced the death of Captain Emilio “Leo” DiPalma on Facebook. Leo was a World War II veteran and “a guard for some of the most notorious Nazi prisoners during the Nuremberg trials.”

He passed away at the Soldiers’ Home on Wednesday, April 8. It is unknown if the retired fire captain’s death is linked to COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Office of Health and Human Services reported that 40 veteran residents had died with 33 testing positive for COVID-19. Updated numbers below:

40 veteran resident deaths (33 positive tests, 7 negative) (+2 deaths: 1 positive who had a DNR and DNH, 1 negative who had a DNR)

88 additional veteran residents have tested positive for the virus

84 veteran residents have tested negative

11 veteran residents have pending tests

78 employees have tested positive

222 employees have tested negative

Federal prosecutors and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office are both conducting separate investigations into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home.