Retired Holyoke judge receives almost 100 cards for 96th birthday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – His many friends, colleagues, and family members have not forgotten that retired Holyoke District Court Judge George Beauregard will celebrate his 96th birthday on Thursday.

Before checking the mail for more cards arriving Tuesday, the prominent jurist had already received 96 cards from all over the country.

If multiple birthday cards are the hallmark of respect, affection, and achievement, then Judge Beauregard has much to be proud of as he prepares to mark the latest milestone in his long life on Thursday.

“About a week ago they started to arrive in the house and day after day. Yesterday 41 came in, today I reached a total of 99. Two more days before my birthday,” said Beauregard.

22News adds its best wishes to George Beauregard, as the dean of Holyoke attorneys prepares to celebrate his 96th birthday on Thursday.

Each person who sent a happy birthday card will receive a thank you from the retired judge.