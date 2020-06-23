Retired judge to release report on sexual abuse case at the Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired judge delivered a report to the Diocese of Springfield documenting his investigation into a claim of sexual abuse by the late Bishop Christopher J. Weldon.

In a release sent to 22News, the document created by Judge Peter A. Velis included how the diocese handled the complaint as well as improvement suggestions for future abuse allegations.

The full report is scheduled to be released Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. followed by a news conference with Judge Velis and Archbishop-designate Mitchell T. Rozanski who will provide a briefing on the report.

