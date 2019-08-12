Retired Longmeadow Fire Captain William DeFord passes away

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Captain William “Bill” DeFord.

DeFord lost his battle with occupational cancer Sunday.

The department shared the sad news of DeFord’s passing on their Facebook page.

Deford joined the Longmeadow Fire Department in July 1993 and was promoted to Captain in 2001. He retired in January of 2018 due to occupational cancer.

Deford is survived by his wife Lisa, son Shawn and daughter Emily and the entire DeFord family.