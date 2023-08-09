LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department has announced the passing of retired K9 Kai.

K9 Kai was battling cancer and passed away on Tuesday with his handle Sargent VanBuskirk’s by his side, according to the Longmeadow Police Department.

K9 Kai was the Longmeadow Police Department’s first K9 which was appointed back in 2015. Kai selflessly served the Longmeadow community for seven years before retiring in January.

He received multiple commendations while he was protecting his fellow officers, but his goal was to make sure that Sargent VanBuskirk went home safe every day.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of such a well-loved and devoted member of our police family,” said the Longmeadow Police Department on their social media post.