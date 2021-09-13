Retired Ludlow Police sergeant passes away at 87

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired Ludlow police sergeant who served the department for over 30 years passed away last week, according to the department.

The Ludlow Police Department said Albert L. Bellorini Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 9. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. He was 87 years old.

“The Ludlow Police Department would like to send out its condolences to the Bellorini family,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Bellorini served the department for over 33 years and retired as a detective sergeant.