HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke Friday honored one of its native sons who recently retired from a life-long career of military service.

In front of a standing ovation, Major General Michael Martin was given a proclamation at Holyoke City Hall today in recognition of his retirement from the Marine Corps.

Martin comes from a family of military service with his grandfather, father and son all serving their country. He took the opportunity to thank his family and all military families who remain strong when their loved ones are deployed.

Now retired, Martin continues to live in western Massachusetts with his wife. He has four grown children, six grandchildren, and one on the way.