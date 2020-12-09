Retired Monson police dog passes away

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is mourning a retired K9 that passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The police department announced the passing of retired K9 Storm in a Facebook post early Tuesday evening. K9 Storm, a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, passed away peacefully by his handler’s side.

The police dog served with the department from June 2012 until his retirement in Janurary 2020.