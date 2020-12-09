Retired Monson police dog passes away

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is mourning a retired K9 that passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
The police department announced the passing of retired K9 Storm in a Facebook post early Tuesday evening. K9 Storm, a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic, passed away peacefully by his handler’s side.
The police dog served with the department from June 2012 until his retirement in Janurary 2020.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to K-9 Ofc. David Rondeau and his family during this difficult time. Rest easy Storm. We are forever grateful for your service and protection.”Monson Police Department