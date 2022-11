CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Officer Glenn Blanchard of the Chicopee Police Department has passed away.

Officer Blanchard served Chicopee for 26 years when he retired back in 2018, according to the Chicopee Police Department. On behalf of the City of Chicopee and Chief Patrick J. Major, the Chicopee Police Department offers its condolences to Officer Blanchard’s family.

Chicopee Police Department

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.