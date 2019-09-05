Retired Springfield District Court judge dies at 62

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Springfield District Court First Justice William Boyle has passed away. He was 62-years-old.
Judge Boyle retired from the bench in August 2018, citing his battle with ALS. Boyle was a former Assistant District Attorney and served as president of the Springfield City Council from 1993-1998.
Top Springfield judge to retire immediately amid ALS battle
He was promoted to first justice of the Springfield District Court in 2006, taking over for Judge Robert Kumor Jr., who also suffered from ALS.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent the statement below to 22News after learning of the judge’s death:
So saddened to hear about Judge Billy Boyle’s passing. My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to Rose, Margaret, Marty, Kathryn, family and friends. From humble roots and a son of Hungry Hill, Judge Boyle faced this health challenge with strength, class and dignity. He was a true friend who with all his legal and political acumen, never lost his touch of common sense and always could put a smile on your face with his dry Irish wit and wisdom. A true gentleman, he will be sorely missed and I know that we can continue to honor him by utilizing and practicing his common sense approach to do what is right and just for our City of Springfield. May God rest his soul.Mayor Domenic Sarno