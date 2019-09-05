Retired Springfield District Court judge dies at 62

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Springfield District Court First Justice William Boyle has passed away. He was 62-years-old.

Judge Boyle retired from the bench in August 2018, citing his battle with ALS. Boyle was a former Assistant District Attorney and served as president of the Springfield City Council from 1993-1998.

He was promoted to first justice of the Springfield District Court in 2006, taking over for Judge Robert Kumor Jr., who also suffered from ALS.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent the statement below to 22News after learning of the judge’s death: