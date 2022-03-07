SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced Monday that retired police K-9 Hunter passed away last weekend.

K-9 Hunter worked with Springfield officer Tommy Horne for eight years before Hunter retired in early 2021. Hunter, a 10-year-old German Shephard, was certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association and was named by students at the White Street Elementary School.

Hunter performed in hundreds of K-9 demonstrations and assisted Springfield and State police in numerous arrests and situations including the recovery of evidence and firearms.

Officer Horne took Hunter into his family after he retired.