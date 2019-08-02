Retired Springfield teachers give back to new teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired Springfield school teachers help today’s teachers supply their students with the necessary classroom materials.

At the warehouse space at the Congressman Richard E. Neal Municipal Center on Tapley street, retired teachers have donated everything from books to pencils. Saving today’s teachers the cost of purchasing the materials out of their own pockets as so many do for their students.

“Every teacher I know spends at least several hundred dollars of their own money over the course of the year if not more,” Springfield Elementary School teacher Paula Welch told 22News.

Some teachers have been known to spend as much as one thousand dollars for classroom school supplies this time of year. A situation, the retirees who founded tools for teaching, wanted to remedy.

“I emptied out three full bookcases and dozens of boxes that were being stored in my garage,” said retired teacher Chris Williams.

Retired Springfield School teacher Sharon Kakely told 22News, “It made me feel like what I had done was valuable enough to be shared with others.”

With students returning in just a few weeks, Tools for Teaching hopes to supplement their contributions with your help.

To find out how you can help keep their recycling store packed with new classroom supplies and gently used educational material email

Chris Willaims at chrisew76@gmail.com

Cash donations may be made to:

Springfield Retired Teachers

Springfield Education Association

1000 Wilbraham Rd Springfield, Ma 01109