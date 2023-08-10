WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department has announced the passing of retired K9 Ares.

Ares passed away earlier this week with his handler retired Officer Steve Carrington by his side. They both served our community as a team with dignity, poise, and respect for many years, according to the Westfield Police Department.

“It was a loss to our City when Ares had to retire, and we are deeply saddened by his passing. Enjoy your time at Rainbow Bridge Ares,” said the Westfield Police Department on their social media post.