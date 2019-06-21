Retired WWLP general manager to be inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON (WWLP) – Retired 22News General Manager Bill Pepin is among nine major figures in radio and television to be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Friday, September 27.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s annual Induction and Awards luncheon will be held at the Boston Marriott Quincy Hotel.

Our class of 2019 represents some of the true treasures of broadcasting. This group of outstanding professionals has been recognized for their enduring commitment and deep dedication to their craft. Their body of work is a testament to their talents and their passions for bringing to their audiences the very best in news, information, and entertainment. They are the leaders who set forth the path that future generations will follow. Let us welcome them as they join more than 150 others who can proudly state they have been inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters of Fame. Peter Brown, Hall of Fame President

Pepin’s career in broadcasting began while in high school, working for WREB-AM Radio in Holyoke. He joined 22News in 1969 as a production assistant, on-air weathercaster, and in management. He moved to Utah in 1978, to become vice president and general manager for KSTU, one of WWLP’s sister stations.

Pepin became the youngest television general manager in the country.

In 1981, he returned to Massachusetts to assume the position of general manager at WWLP-22News, where he would hold his leadership role for more than 30 years. He retired in 2018.

Pepin received the MBA’s highest honor when he was named the 2017 “Broadcaster of the Year.”

The other major figures in radio and television being inducted include Marjorie Arons-Barron, Robert Bennett, Barry Burbank, Dana Hersey, Andy Hiller, Jonny Miller, Lisa Mullins, and Richard Chase.