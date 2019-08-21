Retirement community in Southwick agrees on payment plan to address owed back taxes

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – The Town of Southwick and The American Inn have come to terms on a payment plan addressing the retirement communities back tax issues.

Russel Fox, Select Board Chairman, said in a news release sent Wednesday that the town and the retirement community have agreed on a payment plan.

The retirement community owed the town more than $400,000 in back taxes. A lien was put on the property last Tuesday.

Town Treasurer Michelle Hill told 22News, the company that owns the facility had gotten behind on their taxes for years, but this year, for the first time, she said they haven’t paid any of their taxes for all of this fiscal year.

Fox said they look forward to working with the new management team and prospective new owners in the future.