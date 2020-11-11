Reverse car parade at Szot Park brings holiday cheer to Chicopee residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A festive display in the city of Chicopee Tuesday night, allowing residents to experience some of their favorite times of the year!

The event at Szot Park was called “In the Spirit – Reverse Car Parade.” Community members were invited to drive through the park, and experience holidays and events that couldn’t be celebrated the same this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was also meant to signify the spirit of community.

Bobbi Mabb told 22News, “Because what is more important than the people within your community? The community doesn’t exist without the people, and everybody needs that interaction at some point and that’s what we are here for.”

Among those who took part in the event included The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.