SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Revitalize Community Development Corporation is back doing what it does best, volunteering to help Springfield area homeowners improve their property with their #GreenNFit neighborhood rebuild project.

It’s been two years since the pandemic cut short the work of the Revitalize Community Development volunteers. In their first project back, they overhauled the exterior and grounds of a home on Ontario Street owned by an elderly woman who couldn’t afford to hire a repair crew.

For Ethel Griffin and her team of volunteers, it’s good to be back improving neighborhoods in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.

“As a matter of fact, we have another house tomorrow and another one on the 20th. So we are quite busy,” Ethel told 22News.

As the Revitalize volunteer crew finished up their week’s worth of work in one day, they were so grateful for the opportunity to again be helping their neighbors improve their quality of life at no cost.

One volunteer, Sheldon Griffin, said “It feels real good, we’re giving back to the community. We’re helping the elderly, I’ve been in six projects over the years, it’s very rewarding.”

As we progress into the home repair season, homeowners who can’t afford the roof repairs and other vital work will find Revitalize volunteers only too happy to show their community spirit.