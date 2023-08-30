SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Revitalize Community Development Corporation (RCDC) will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to announce the purchase of a new office and kick off a Capital Campaign.

This capital campaign is to support the construction of a new warehouse/distribution center at their site, according to a news release from RCDC. It will also help meet the demand for their services and provide the company the capacity to house all of the critical components of their programming in one location.

To start the event, RCDC will announce a $500,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation to support the campaign. The campaign has raised 50 percent of the $3.3 million fundraising goal and is supported by:

Alekman DiTusa, LLC

Berkshire Bank

Country Bank

The Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation

GAF Roofing

Charles Hall Foundation

MassMutual Foundation

MMC Specialty Roofing

Monson Savings Bank

Northeast Solar

PeoplesBank

Morey Phippen & Brian Adams

Revitalize CDC Board of Directors

“I’m honored to be a part of Revitalize CDC. We’ve grown from a small, volunteer-run organization with a budget of $5,000 when we started in 1992 to an agency with paid staff thousands of dedicated volunteers, and a nearly $5M budget. In our 30+ years, we’ve helped tens of thousands of individuals improve their homes and their health and wellbeing,” said Colleen Shanley-Loveless, RCDC President & CEO. “We couldn’t do it without the support of organizations like the MassMutual Foundation taking a leadership role in our community. Our volunteers and business partners who donate their time and funding to support our programs help us to serve 2,500 income individuals annually. Whenever I read a thank you letter or hear from a participant, I’m thankful for our community’s generous support. We hope community members will join us in our capital project, every donation helps put us closer to our goal.”

The ribbon cutting is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. at Revitalize CDC on Cadwell Drive in Springfield. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be cutting the ribbon at this event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Colleen Shanley-Loveless, Ethel Griffin, and their dedicated team for the amazing work they do in our community. I want to thank Revitalize CDC for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. Revitalize CDC has touched the lives of so many individuals and families through the various programs that they offer in partnership with my administration and other community partners.”

RCDC is a nonprofit that repairs homes of low-income families with children, the elderly, military veterans, and people with special needs.