Reward offered for information on fire at Strathmore Mill in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Fire Marshall has taken special interest in that massive fire that destroyed the historic Strathmore Paper Mill, labeling the loss of the building as suspicious.

Department of Fire Services spokesperson, Jennifer Mieth, told 22News that a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that helps solve the case.

Mieth is urging anyone with vital information to call the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 1-(800)-682-9229.

The former Strathmore Paper Mill had been vacant for more than 20 years, after having been acting since being built more than a century ago.

The fire began Friday evening and was still smoldering the following day. More than 100 firefighters from Russell and neighboring communities worked to put out the fire.