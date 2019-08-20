Reward offered for vandalism and arson in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for burning the structure and equipment at a Hydroelectric Dam.

West Springfield Police Sergeant Joe LaFrance said, on August 12th someone committed acts of vandalism and arson at the West Springfield Hydroelectric Dam which was the latest of several other related crimes that began in June.

LaFrance said the fire caused around $35,000 in damages of a building and equipment that were essential parts of the migratory fish facility.

“The hydroelectric plant generates carbon-free, renewable energy under the terms of a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. As such, the hydro plant is an essential part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s plans to combat climate change and global heating. The fish ladder, an integral part of the hydro facility, is used to help restore several populations of migratory fish to the Westfield River.” West Springfield Police Sergeant Joe LaFrance

In addition, police say the recent acts of vandalism and arson have affected the work of the Hydroelectric Dam in the goals of fish restoration and renewable energy generation.

If you have any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burning of the structure and equipment, call West Springfield Police at 413-263-3210.