HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce will welcome Rewarding Insurance Agency to their new location at 284 Maple Street in Holyoke, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rewarding Insurance Agency previously leased office space from the Greater Holyoke Chamber, but has since grown and now has its own storefront, still in downtown Holyoke. “It is so incredible to have seen the growth from Miguel and Lydia since they began working in our office in late 2019. Being the only bilingual insurance agency downtown, where many residents are native Spanish speakers and live nearby, they recognized the need to accommodate their growing elder-Latino customers with life insurance, notarizations, and health insurance and completely pivoted their business and now we can welcome them at their own space,” says Executive Director, Greater Holyoke Chamber, Jordan Hart.

As part of the Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Rewarding Insurance Agency’s offerings, meet the team of dedicated professionals, and gain a deeper understanding of the company’s extensive portfolio of products.

Over the past seven years, Rewarding Insurance Agency, LLC has established itself as a prominent player in the insurance industry, with over 1,000 satisfied clients. It takes pride in its customer-centric approach, taking the time to understand each client’s unique needs and providing insurance solutions that meet and surpass their expectations.

Providing a wide range of insurance services, Rewarding Insurance Company, LLC is a trusted Latino-owned business.

Auto Insurance: Protecting your vehicles and ensuring your peace of mind on the road.

Home Insurance: Safeguarding your most valuable asset, your home, and its contents.

Commercial Insurance: Offering robust coverage options for businesses of all sizes.

Life Insurance: Providing financial security for your loved ones’ future.

Health Insurance: Ensuring access to quality healthcare and medical services.

To provide clients with a diverse range of insurance options, Rewarding Insurance Agency, LLC has established contracts with leading insurance carriers. The company’s mission is to protect families and businesses from unforeseen financial challenges.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our community and leaders. Our Grand Opening event not only marks a new chapter for us but also highlights our dedication to providing top-notch service and comprehensive insurance solutions,” said Miguel Rivera.

The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Rewarding Insurance Agency will take place on September 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at 284 Maple Street in Holyoke.

