HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke Chamber will have a ribbon cutting for Ortiz Family Cafe on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Greater Holyoke Chamber, Ortiz Family Cafe will offer a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches and a large variety of desserts. The owners, Nilka, and her family are working on creating a smaller menu and are working with Holyoke to get the right equipment to enlarge their menu in the future.

Nilka and her family are from Puerto Rico but now live in Westfield, where she started her at-home business called Chocolate Covered by Ivette.

“Holyoke has been very welcoming. My first apartment was on Main Street and I also graduated from the Care Center in 2004.”, says owner, Nilka, “I have family and friends out here so I’m very familiar with the area. When a friend called me in August and told me about this place, I couldn’t pass on the offer, I knew this was home to my business .”

“Family has always helped me with everything. We decided to name the business ‘Ortiz Family Cafe’ because my father loved the kitchen and this is a way to honor my late father. I know my abuelita and my father is very proud of me (and my siblings).”

The cafe will be at the historical brick building on Maple Street, a former fire station that houses both PVTA and HCC. Their hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.