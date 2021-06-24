Ribbon cutting ceremony for completion of Morgan-Sullivan Bridge

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday for the official completion of the Morgan Sullivan Bridge replacement project.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, MassDOT, Agawam and West Springfield city leaders will gather for the ceremony in Agawam at noon.

The bridge was originally built in 1946. A $21.5 million reconstruction contract was approved in 2018 and work began in 2019. It was originally planned to be a three-year project but progress actually accelerated during the pandemic allowing it to finish up early.

The bridge officially reopened to full capacity this spring.