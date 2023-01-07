LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Frankie’s Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, State Senator Jacob Oliveira State Representative Brian Ashe, and Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance. Mayor Sarno was invited by the Ferrentino family, the owners of the new pizzeria.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I wish Frankie Ferrentino all the best as he follows and expands his family’s well-known and respected restaurant food traditions.”

The grand opening ceremony of Frankies Pizza will be taking place at 11:00 a.m., on Maple Road in Longmeadow on Saturday.