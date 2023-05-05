SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Koopman Lumber and Millwork in Indian Orchard on Friday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, the new Koopman Lumber and Millwork was formally Boilard Lumber in Indian Orchard. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Koopman Lumber, a 4th generation family-owned operation, for their belief and investment in our Springfield. Koopman, much like Boilard Lumber, is a hardworking, family-oriented business and my administration is pleased to hear that all of the employees from Boilard will be retained. Boilard Lumber was a staple in our Springfield community and my administration is looking forward to welcoming Koopman Lumber and Millwork into our Indian Orchard neighborhood as they look to continue the great tradition and services.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the new Koopman Lumber and Millwork on Oak Street in Indian Orchard.