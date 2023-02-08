SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Stepping Stones Group Autism Treatment Center in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the new treatment center at 136 Williams Street at 4:45 pm.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance, and he states, “My administration is proud to help bring awareness to support Autism in the city of Springfield. I am looking forward to joining the Stepping Stones Group as they hold a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Autism Treatment Center at 136 Williams Street. I want to thank the dedicated staff at the Stepping Stones Group for their continued efforts and the many services they provide that support our families with Autism. I want to also thank them for their belief and investment in Springfield. This center will create at least 30 new, full-time, and good-paying jobs, and just as importantly provide positive economic spinoff effects. I am also happy to say that since taking office, I have proudly held Autism events right here in City Hall and display a blue light bulb in support of Autism on the first floor of City Hall that illuminates the beautiful Autism artwork that we have proudly displayed for all to see right here at Springfield City Hall.”