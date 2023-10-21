CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee will be getting a new beauty salon on Center Street on Saturday.

According to a news release from the City of Chicopee, Aesthetic Beauty Revolution will be coming to Chicopee. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries and community members on Saturday at their new location at 20 Center Street.

At the ceremony, there will be raffle tickets, a live DJ, a selection of wine, appetizers, and sweet treats. The ribbon-cutting will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the celebration will run until 5:00 p.m.

Aesthetic Beauty Revolution offers services from facials, body treatments, hair, manicures, piercings, pedicures, and more. There is another Aesthetic Beauty Revolution located on Elmwood Drive in Holyoke.