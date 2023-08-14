HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health and Lifepoint Health will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Holyoke to celebrate the opening of Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, the new 122,000-square-foot, four-story facility will have 150 private and semi-private rooms for inpatient healthcare for adults and adolescents.

This hospital is operated by Lifepoint Behavioral Health, which is a business unit of Lifepoint Health.

The new hospital is because of a joint venture partnership between Baystate Health and Lifepoint Health that was announced in 2022. This is the 23rd behavioral health hospital that is run by Lifepoint Behavioral Health and the first behavioral health hospital that is built and operated by the company as part of a joint relationship.

Executives from both organizations will be joined by Congressman Neal and other state and local officials to open the new facility.

The ribbon-cutting is set for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the new Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital.