SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will join the Springfield Business Improvement District (BID) at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Osteria, according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Osteria is a new Italian win and appetizer bar located at 301 Bridge Street in downtown Springfield.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday at the new location at 301 Bridge Street at 4:30 p.m.