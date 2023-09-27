SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday for Liberty Banks new downtown Springfield Loan Production Office at One Monarch Place.

Liberty Bank is headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, and the lending team will now based in downtown Springfield and represents the Bank’s first expansion into western Massachusetts, according to a news release from Liberty Bank.

This is a part of the bank’s long-term strategy to expand their presence along the I-91 corridor from New Haven to Hartford and now Springfield. Liberty opened a lending office in East Longmeadow back in 2021, but due to the team’s growth and success early on, the Bank relocated them to Class A office space at One Monarch Place.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will have refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, and three check presentations from the Liberty Bank Foundation. Parking validation will be provided for the underground garage at Monarch Place. The ceremony is set to begin at 5:45 p.m. at their new location on Monarch Place.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with Liberty Bank President and CEO David Glidden and Market President Tony Liberopoulos at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “I want to thank Liberty Bank President and CEO David Glidden, Tony Liberopoulos, Western Mass Market President, and the entire Liberty Bank team for their continued belief and investment in Springfield. My administration is excited to welcome Liberty Bank to our City as they continue to expand into Western Massachusetts. This new Loan Production Office right here in the heart of our downtown Springfield will help to connect our Springfield area businesses of all sizes with the key services and products Liberty Bank has to offers.”