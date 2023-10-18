WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Senior Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Elder Service Office Suite on Wednesday.

According to the Office of Senator John Velis, this new suite on the second floor of the center was made possible because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that was directed to this project.

This expansion is in response to Westfield’s age 60-plus population which has grown from 8,000 to more than 10,000 in the past decade. The once-large storage area has now been transformed into a three-office suite for the anticipated expanded outreach, crisis intervention, and creative case management in the near future.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with light refreshments and tours of the new office space.