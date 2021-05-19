Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate new business in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small business owner will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Azaleah’s Sewing Academy in Springfield Wednesday.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and the following people will join for the ceremony at Noon at 1728 Boston Road in Springfield with Azaleah’s owner Lucila Sanchez:

Senator Adam Gomez

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez

Director of the Governor’s Western Massachusetts Office Jose Delgado

State Representative Orlando Ramos’

Chief of Staff Ayanna Crawford

Pastor Enrique Vargas of Casa de Alfarero Church

Sanchez hopes to teach practical and essential sewing skills with the ultimate goal of enhancing the lives of the local community.

The small business also offers handmade products for sale and will host sewing events.