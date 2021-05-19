Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate new business in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small business owner will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Azaleah’s Sewing Academy in Springfield Wednesday.
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and the following people will join for the ceremony at Noon at 1728 Boston Road in Springfield with Azaleah’s owner Lucila Sanchez:
- Senator Adam Gomez
- State Representative Carlos Gonzalez
- Director of the Governor’s Western Massachusetts Office Jose Delgado
- State Representative Orlando Ramos’
- Chief of Staff Ayanna Crawford
- Pastor Enrique Vargas of Casa de Alfarero Church
Sanchez hopes to teach practical and essential sewing skills with the ultimate goal of enhancing the lives of the local community.
The small business also offers handmade products for sale and will host sewing events.