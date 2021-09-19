Ribbon cutting for new mural held Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting to show off a new mural for 1716 Main street will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Mural was painted by volunteers from Out Now and members of the community last week. Out now is the only queer youth organization based in the City of Springfield. The mural shows the portraits of Queer youth in scenes that show the experience many face throughout their education. This is in contrast with scenes of what schools could look and feel like with greater support for Queer youth.

The new mural will painted in a similar way to the ones from Fresh Paint Springfield a few months ago where the organization used a giant paint by number canvas made of a special fabric. The muralist for this project, Mimi Ditkoff, recently completed the Community Mural Apprentice Program during Fresh Paint Springfield 2021.

The organization Out Now is a 22 and under youth led, adult advised, queer youth organization that works to promote harm reduction, self-determination, and community building through anti-oppression organizing. The Springfield based organization was founded in 1995.