Ribbon cutting held for new pharmacy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Bilingual pharmacy is now open for business at Gandara’s outpatient facility in Springfield.

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy opened Tuesday with the traditional ribbon cutting on Main Street near Memorial Square.

Most of Gandara’s outpatient clients being treated for behavioral health and addiction issues live in the North End neighborhood.

Having bilingual pharmacy personnel is seen as increasing more positive communications for clients and staff who need to have their prescriptions filled. It’s in keeping with Gandara’s policy.

Madeleine Aviles, Gandara’s Division director of outpatient and recovery services told 22News that staff members are all fluent in more than one language.

“All of our clinical staff is bilingual, our clinicians are bilingual, we have medical assistants that are bilingual,” said Aviles. “We make sure that our population resembles the population that we serve.”

Gandara has been a fixture in the North End since 1977.

They operate an addiction recovery program as well as providing mental health services for neighborhood residents.