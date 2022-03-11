HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The iconic father-son running duo of Rick and Dick Hoyt will be inducted into the Western Mass. Runners Hall of Fame this weekend and honored for their work advocating for people with disabilities.

Dick pushed Rick, who’s a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in over 1,100 races including marathons and triathlons.

In 1981, the Holland natives competed in their first Boston Marathon and then ran their last one 33 years later in 2014. A few yards from the marathon’s starting line, the Hoyt’s will always be part of the race with a statue standing in their honor.

Sadly, Dick passed away at the age of 80 almost one year ago. His legacy lives on through 11 “Team Hoyt” chapters all around the U.S. and Canada, including his grandsons Troy and Ryan. They will be running in the Boston Marathon in April in memory of their grandfather and raising money for the Hoyt Foundation.

The Western Mass. Runners Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Holyoke Elks Lodge.