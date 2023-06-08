WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – World War II aircraft are on display at Westfield Barnes Regional Airport for public tours and rides.

This is part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force where some iconic planes travel around the country, and for the next few days, they’re right in Westfield.

Two of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil”, are now visiting Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport through Sunday, June 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” will also be making an appearance.

“When you go to a museum you can see the aircraft. It’s on static display and it’s wonderful to see but when you come out to see us you actually get to see feel and experience a little bit of the sights and sounds of World War II,” Steve Schapiro, tour leader for the Airpower History Tour told 22News.



Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying. The event will be open to the public through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day and there are some tickets available to take a ride on one of these planes.

