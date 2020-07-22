Ride to Remember to hold virtual bike event to honor fallen heroes

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:
ride to remember_1529630085307.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular Ride to Remember, now in its eighth year of honoring fallen heroes, will look very different this year.

According to the official website, the 106-mile bike ride from Springfield to Boston be virtual due to Covid-19 concerns and social distancing guidelines.

Instead, event organizers are asking riders to go to a memorial and ride for a fallen first responder on their own terms.

In addition to keeping the same mission in mind, Ride to Remember is planning a separate event in October with Vanished Valley Brewing to honor fallen Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago and retired Officer Sal Persico.

