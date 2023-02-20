EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new track has been completed for the model railroad at Graham Central Station.

Children are invited to ride the train at East Longmeadow’s fabled railroad depot, Graham Central Station, home of Steve Graham’s popular ice cream shop. The model trains revive the 1877 building which hasn’t seen a passenger train since they stopped running there in the 1940s.

Superintendent of Graham Central Railroad, Dwight Sturtevane, told 22News, “that the longer area of the Railroad is now open for use and rides.” Also featured is a 30-foot tunnel.

The Depot building, formerly the East Longmeadow railroad station, offers breakfast, lunch, and ice cream Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The train runs only when the weather permits. To see the new construction completed, visit the station’s YouTube.

Trains will be rolling again at this historic location, with the formal opening of East Longmeadow’s newest attraction on Saturday, September 17.