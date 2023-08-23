GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ripley and Alder Brook Bridges will be closed on Wednesday due to paving.

Ripley Bridge is on Ripley Road that goes over Seymour Brook along Water Street. Alder Brook Bridge is located on Borden Brook Road along the reservoir.

Each bridge will be closed for a portion of the day on Wednesday, according to the Granville Police Department. Ripley Bridge will be closed Wednesday morning and the Alder Brook Bridge will be closed later in the day.