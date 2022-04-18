CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The avian or “bird flu” has driven up egg and poultry prices nationwide, and its being felt here in Massachusetts.

The highly contagious bird flu has spread across the country, and in the commonwealth. It’s causing millions of chickens and turkeys to be killed in order to prevent the virus’s spread. The disease rarely infects humans, but is highly contagious among birds.

22News spoke with Larry Katz, the owner of Arnold’s Meats in Chicopee, who says he’s seeing the prices in eggs fluctuating.

“All of a sudden this week we see a drop in eggs,” Katz said. “Last week they were sky high. This week they dropped about 60-70 cents a dozen.”

According to the USDA, compared to this time last year, the average weekly price for large eggs is up by 44 percent. Poultry prices are also predicted to rise between 9 and 12 percent this year.