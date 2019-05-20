Rising Corner Rd. in Southwick closed due to tree on utility lines

Hampden County

by: Lynn Barry, Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:

Rising Corner Road in Southwick is closed until further notice because of downed power lines.

According to the Southwick Police Department, the tree fell onto power lines as a result of a thunderstorm that took place early Monday morning. 

Police said that the tree took down several major power lines as it was falling. 

Crews are now working at the site, but there is no word yet when the road will re-open.

Rising Corner Road is a popular route between Southwick and Agawam, as well as Suffield, Connecticut.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes. 

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick