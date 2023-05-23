WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle crash turned deadly this morning on I-91 in West Springfield, we know the man killed was from Chicopee, and that this crash is sparking safety concerns on local roads.

An investigation is underway, after a crash on I-91 North in West Springfield, killed a motorcyclist. Now heading into the summer months, considered a deadly time for all motorists, people say they are paying extra attention, especially with more motorcycles on the road. Abby Pierce of Sunderland, telling 22News, “I’m going to try to give them as much space as possible, but at the same time, they are also obligated to be safe like regular drivers are.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting that 80 percent of motorcycle crashes result in injury or death. According to data, most motorcycle deaths happen between the months of June and September, and contribute to 14 percent of all traffic fatalities here in the U.S.

in 2021, there were just over 5,900 motorcyclists killed, the highest number seen in nearly 4 decades. Data also indicating that motorcycle risk factors are not just about the visibility of the vehicle, but also dangerous riding behavior, that can be unpredictable, such as weaving through traffic, and driving impaired.

Drivers say, they’ve learned to share the road, “As a driver I just feel like its my responsibility to give them some safe distance, and do what I can to make sure they feel as safe as I do,” says Maddie Esposito of Sunderland.

Motorcycle deaths have also increased here in the state. In 2021, there were a total of 72 deaths, a jump from 2020, which recorded 54 deaths.