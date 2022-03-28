SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Interest rates are being raised by the federal reserve, but the owner of Sears Real Estate said that will make the cost of buying a home even more expensive.

“And it’s just going to make things harder and harder for people especially first time homebuyers to get into the market,” Kevin Sears told 22News.

According to the Realtor Association, while home sales in the Pioneer Valley are down 16 percent between February 2021 and 2022, prices are up by nearly 12 percent. The reason for that? Sears said Massachusetts has had a housing shortage for decades, “We have underbuilt by about 40,000 units per year for the last 25 years. So do some quick math: that’s roughly a million units we’re short.”

Sears added the big challenge builders face are zoning laws. However, Colton Andrews, the President of the Pioneer Valley Building Trades Council, said the costs associated with building a home have skyrocketed. Take 2×4 wood, he said he recently saw it at $8, but before the pandemic it was a lot cheaper.

“It was somewhere in the ballpark of $3.50 or $4,” Andrews said. “So you’re talking about substantial increases on some of these costs. And it’s not just wood, it’s materials across the board.”

Sears said this is still a good time to sell your home, but with low inventory, the price of homes is not expected to go down any time soon.